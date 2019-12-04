Sakaya Kitchen
3401 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-8096
www.sakayakitchen.com
Sakaya Kitchen offers several types of desserts on their menu, but the cookies are the most popular item they sell. Some of the cookies being sold at Sakaya Kitchen are chocolate chip, oatmeal walnut raisin, double chocolate chip and red velvet. All the cookies sold are homemade on location, so they can be served fresh daily. Sakaya Kitchen also serves other tasty desserts as well as lunch and dinner.
Big Pink Takeout
157 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-4700
https://www.facebook.com/BigPinkSouthBeach/
All of the desserts sold at the Big Pink Takeout are baked on site every day. Giant chocolate chunk cookies are the hottest selling dessert item at this establishment. Guests can even order the giant cookie a-la-mode. But bring a friend, because these giant cookies are big enough to feed three or more people. And don’t forget to try the delicious fried oreos, topped with vanilla ice cream. Big Pink Takeout is open until 5am on Friday and Saturday nights to serve those clients who need a sweet tooth satisfied after a night on the town.
Insomnia Cookies
1227 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(877) 632-6654
insomniacookies.com
Since the inception of Insomnia Cookies in 2003, business has increased to the point that customers are requesting that the store ship cookies to customers’ homes. Insomnia Cookies sells a large amount of their inventory online and ships to customers worldwide. This establishment also sells and ships to businesses as well as individuals. In addition to the cookies sold at Insomnia cookies, there are also cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream and even milk.
Related: Ask A South Florida Expert: Christmas Cookie Recipes
Cakes Unique
122 N. 31st Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 663-4610
cakesuniquebyamy.com
Cakes Unique offers uniquely designed cookies and cakes for all special occasions. Weddings, bar-mitzvahs and graduations are just a few of the specialty cookies offered by Cakes Unique. Amy, the owner of Cakes Unique, can even design the cookies to match your invitations and party decorations. Cakes Unique is so popular that most of the orders come from repeat customers or people referred by current customers. Due to the uniqueness of each cookie Amy designs, there is a minimum order of 12 cookies needed before she makes the cookies. There is also a 50% deposit required for each batch of cookies offered.
Sweeter Days Bake Shop
1497 N. Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 396-3979
www.sweeterdaysbakeshop.com
Although Sweeter Days Bake Shop is closed on major holidays, clients who order ahead can still have the delicious baked goods offered at this establishment in time for the holidays. Gourmet cupcakes, cookies, cakes, brownies and pies are all part of the menu at Sweeter Days Bake Shop. The cookies have become so popular that the store runs out quickly. The owners suggest that customers arrive before noon if they want to be sure to get some of the delicious cookies made by the owners of this store. Sweeter Days Bake Shop sponsors “Cupcakes for a Cause” benefits to help out local charities.
Related: Top Local Stores For Gift Baskets In South Florida
Katherine Bostick is a freelance writer covering all things Tampa Bay. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.
You must log in to post a comment.