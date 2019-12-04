



Top notch cookies are a taste treat to savor. Whether you are looking for a batch of specialty cookies, a giant cookie or a cookie cake, it can generally be found in the South Florida area. And if you need the cookie shipped to a relative in another area, most of the shops listed below even provide low cost or free shipping. The prices for these fresh baked cookies may be higher than the typical grocery store bakery cookie, but the quality of the cookies at these establishments is unbeatable.

Sakaya Kitchen 3401 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 576-8096

www.sakayakitchen.com Sakaya Kitchen offers several types of desserts on their menu, but the cookies are the most popular item they sell. Some of the cookies being sold at Sakaya Kitchen are chocolate chip, oatmeal walnut raisin, double chocolate chip and red velvet. All the cookies sold are homemade on location, so they can be served fresh daily. Sakaya Kitchen also serves other tasty desserts as well as lunch and dinner.

Big Pink Takeout 157 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-4700

https://www.facebook.com/BigPinkSouthBeach/ All of the desserts sold at the Big Pink Takeout are baked on site every day. Giant chocolate chunk cookies are the hottest selling dessert item at this establishment. Guests can even order the giant cookie a-la-mode. But bring a friend, because these giant cookies are big enough to feed three or more people. And don’t forget to try the delicious fried oreos, topped with vanilla ice cream. Big Pink Takeout is open until 5am on Friday and Saturday nights to serve those clients who need a sweet tooth satisfied after a night on the town.

Insomnia Cookies 1227 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(877) 632-6654

insomniacookies.com Since the inception of Insomnia Cookies in 2003, business has increased to the point that customers are requesting that the store ship cookies to customers’ homes. Insomnia Cookies sells a large amount of their inventory online and ships to customers worldwide. This establishment also sells and ships to businesses as well as individuals. In addition to the cookies sold at Insomnia cookies, there are also cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream and even milk. Related: Ask A South Florida Expert: Christmas Cookie Recipes

Cakes Unique 122 N. 31st Ave.

Hollywood, FL 33021

(954) 663-4610

cakesuniquebyamy.com Cakes Unique offers uniquely designed cookies and cakes for all special occasions. Weddings, bar-mitzvahs and graduations are just a few of the specialty cookies offered by Cakes Unique. Amy, the owner of Cakes Unique, can even design the cookies to match your invitations and party decorations. Cakes Unique is so popular that most of the orders come from repeat customers or people referred by current customers. Due to the uniqueness of each cookie Amy designs, there is a minimum order of 12 cookies needed before she makes the cookies. There is also a 50% deposit required for each batch of cookies offered.