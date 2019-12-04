



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Star Wars fans rejoice.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance officially opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Thursday. Disneyland guests will have to wait until January 17th to experience this groundbreaking new attraction that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

So just how incredible is it? Theme Park Insider’s Robert Niles, who was there Wednesday for the press event, tweeted that it sets a new standard in immersive theme park rides.

Disney did it. It met the ridiculous standard. Welcome Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance… the world's best theme park ride. #galaxysedge https://t.co/CcPwWYtfO8 — Theme Park Insider (@ThemePark) December 4, 2019

Full queue and pre-ride experience video for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. https://t.co/cbslm0i87O — Theme Park Insider (@ThemePark) December 4, 2019

During the 18-minute ride, guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle are caught by a Star Destroyer’s tractor beam which pulls them onboard. It’s then a thrilling escape from the clutches of a light saber wielding Kylo Ren and a hoard of stormtroopers.

Disney describes it as a “thrilling adventure that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. One of the most immersive, ambitious and technologically advanced experiences in Disney history, the attraction uses multiple ride systems working together to create a seamless story on a cinematic scale.”

“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed attraction we’ve ever created. We threw out the rulebook when designing this attraction to deliver experiential storytelling on a massive, cinematic scale,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance sets a new standard for what a theme park experience can be – just like Galaxy’s Edge, itself.”

The land’s other ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, allows guests climb into the cockpit of “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” for their own Star Wars adventures.