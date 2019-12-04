MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Coral Springs resident Robert Levinson traveled to Iran in March 2007 and never returned.
The family of the retired FBI agent is still seeking answers about his disappearance.
His seven adult children began testifying Wednesday in Washington DC as part of a lawsuit seeking to hold the Islamic Republic responsible.
The testimony is meant to pressure Iran to admit they have Levinson in custody.
Levinson was originally believed to have traveled to Iran as part of a private investigation, but it was later revealed to have been an unauthorized CIA mission.
The Levinson family says their father’s case is a priority for the Trump Administration. The President has tweeted about it, saying it would be a “positive step” if Iran turned her Levinson. The Trump administration has also increased the reward to $25 million dollars for information that leads Levinson’s safe return.
