New Miami Korean Spot, Soju Miami, Opens Its DoorsA new Korean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Soju Miami, is located at 322 N.W. 24th St.

Budget Apartments For Rent In Downtown MiamiAccording to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,791, compared to a $1,775 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

Top Spots To Buy Cookies In South FloridaTop notch cookies are a taste treat to savor. Whether you are looking for a batch of specialty cookies, a giant cookie or a cookie cake, it can generally be found in the South Florida area.

Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,700 Get You?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Are These Trending Miami Restaurants On Your Radar?Curious where Miami's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

Top 5 Art Museums & Galleries In MiamiLooking to try the top art museums and galleries around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top art galleries in Miami.