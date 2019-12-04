MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Megastar Lady Gaga is coming back to the Super Bowl. After crushing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, she is coming back to perform at the newly named AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on Feb. 1 in Miami, celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary the evening before the Big Game.
“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl,” said Lady Gaga “and am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!”
The event will take place at Meridian at Island Gardens. Meridian is a 65,000 square-foot custom built multilevel live event and entertainment space that will play host to additional VIP events. It is located at the super yacht marina on Watson Island.
Previous Super Saturday Night concert performers have included Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and Run The Jewels.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET through att.com/supersaturdaynight.
For those who can’t make it out to Miami, AT&T TV Super Saturday Night will be live streamed at twitter.com/ItsOnATT.
