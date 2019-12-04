HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A Homestead woman was arrested after she reportedly dropped her child off near a restaurant told him “go get hit by a car.”

Homestead police said on Tuesday, 33-year-old Tina Edwards signed her son out of school early and drove to a McDonald’s restaurant at 2880 NE 8th Street. The boy would later tell police that his mother stopped the car near the restaurant, told him to get out, “go get hit by a car,” and then drove off, leaving him on the side of the road.

The boy said he recognized Homestead Hospital, at 975 Baptist Way, so he walked there alone to get help. Once there he called his father.

The boy’s father arrived at the hospital a short time later and explained that he and Edwards are separated. He reportedly told the police that she suffers from mental illness and that they’ve had ongoing issues.

The man said she’s checked the boy out of school early before and he notified them to stop allowing that.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and the boy was allowed to go home with his father.

When investigators went to Edwards’ residence, they noted that she “was in disarray and spontaneously stated that she did not know where her son was.”

The officers then arrested Edwards who has been charged with one count of child neglect.