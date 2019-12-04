FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was a bit of a gusher late Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a Fort Lauderdale fire hydrant.
The northwest corner of Riverland Drive and 145th Street is a swampy mess.
Cellphone video documented a crunched fire hydrant and a white Mercedes with serious front-end damage.
Fort Lauderdale police told CBS4’s Hank Tester that police were not in pursuit of the car nor do they have any information if the car was stolen. The driver fled the scene.
Video from Chopper4 showed the water spread far and wide from the crash scene.
The Fort Lauderdale Public Works Department was quickly on the scene. They were able to cut off the water and have begun repairs.
Traffic was interrupted as the repairs are extensive and water presented a hazard.
By early evening, the water had receded but the intersection remained closed.
You must log in to post a comment.