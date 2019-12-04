



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A 50-year-old father is speaking out Wednesday in the hopes his assailant caught on surveillance attacking him a Davie recreation center is caught.

Surveillance cameras were recording inside the Off the Wall Davie back in October when Davie Police said Courtney Paul Wilson confronted another man, who was with his son, over a missing game card.

According to police, Wilson became so enraged he knocked the other man out.

The victim spoke to CBS4’s Carey Codd on Wednesday as police try to find and arrest Wilson.

“This individual approached me and asked if I found his card,” the victim told Codd.

The victim said it all began when Wilson accused of him taking his game card. The victim said he told Wilson he didn’t have it.

“He comes in front of me and squares me up and said, ‘You need to give me that card’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t have your card,’” the victim said.

But seconds later things escalated with the victim getting punched as he held his son’s hand.

“The next thing I remember a strike and I don’t remember anything else,” the victim said.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE CONFRONTATION:

The victim said he awoke bleeding, in pain and unaware of who his son was.

“I see a child crying,” the victim said. “I did not recognize my own son for a few seconds or minute. I kept asking people where am I? What am I doing here? What happened to me?”

The man said his son was terrified.

“Even the day after he had teary eyes,” the victim said. “He was scared. He was scared about me, constantly asking ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK?’”

Davie Police said they identified Wilson and he promised to turn himself in but that didn’t happen. Now, police need the public’s help to locate him.

“He’s obviously very dangerous and we want to get him arrested,” said Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone.

The victim said he suffered a busted tooth, a split scalp and has paid more than $5,000 in medical bills. He wants Wilson off the streets.

“Aside from my life in danger, you put my son’s life in danger. And that’s not acceptable,” the victim said. “He’s 8 years old. He was left alone, anybody could have picked him up, anybody could have done anything to him. He’s 8 years old and that’s the memory he’s gonna have to life with.”

If you have information that can help police locate Wilson, contact Davie Police or call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.