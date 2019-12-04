MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie Police say Patrico Parodi molested two girls for years. In court Wednesday the Broward State Attorney announced a change to the charges against Parodi.

“It’s clear based on the allegations and the ages of the victims the intent was to charge him with two counts of victims under 12,” prosecutor Eric Linder said.

The case began with a tip last month to the Federal Bureau of Investigation tipline.

Much of what Parodi is charged with we simply cannot describe. The allegations are too graphic and disturbing. But the arrest report indicates that Parodi locked one of the victims in a room while he molested her and threatened his victims if they did not comply with his sexual demands.

According to the arrest report, one victim told investigators that “if she refused… (Parodi) would hit her with a wooden spatula or threatened to hit her with a blue bat. “She said he also told her if she refused ‘something bad’ would happen to her parents.”

The arrest reports say the victims were aware of each other’s abuse. “Victim 1 stated that she would take turns sleeping with Victim 2 so that one of them was awake during the night so that the defendant didn’t do anything to them while they were sleeping,” according to the arrest reports.

Police say the victims told them that Parodi also recorded some of the sexual abuse on his cellphone and watched pornography with the victims. Investigators say Parodi is currently on probation for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” in a separate case.

Police say they recovered 30 hard drives and Parodi’s cellphone from his home when they searched the home earlier this week. They will look at the hard drives to see if there are pornographic images or videos or possibly other victims.

Parodi is being held without bond.