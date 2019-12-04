LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) – Patience is paying off Wednesday for people who waited in line for the annual Latin American Chamber of Commerce holiday food basket giveaway.

It is a holiday tradition in Little Havana that starts with the voucher giveaway, which will later be turned in for a bountiful basket of food.

CAMACOL started the tradition of handing out Christmas dinner for families 34 years ago.

Before dawn, the line of people bundled up waiting for their turn to get a voucher stretched for three blocks outside the CAMACOL Tower located at 1401 W. Flagler Street.

There are 3,000 vouchers and they will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those with vouchers will then claim their holiday basket on Wednesday, December 18 starting at 7 a.m.

For Juanita Alvarez, who was first in line, it’s become a tradition.

“Fourteen years, I’m so proud of myself for doing this,” said Juanita Alvarez.

Alvarez thanked Miami police and her neighbors for their efforts.

“It was nice, they had everything under control. So now, soon, I’ll be getting the ticket and that’s real grateful for me because the Latin Chamber of Commerce is doing a great job, you know, to keep us together here, to join everybody be together. It’s been three days since I’ve been here with my neighbors, they’ve been helping me, they’ve been giving us coffee, they’ve been giving us toast, and December the 18th we are going to get our Christmas basket,” she said.

This year, as in previous years, the basket will be filled with a complete “Latin-styled” Holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items. There’s enough food for about 10 people to enjoy a traditional “Noche Buena” meal.

In addition to providing for those who are experiencing hardships this holiday season, the food drive also serves to unify the community as basket items come from donations provided by different sponsors.