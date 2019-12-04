



MIAMI (Hoodline) – According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,791, compared to a $1,775 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

500 N. E. 15th St.

Listed at $1,300/month, this 380-square-foot studio apartment, located at 500 N. E. 15th St., is 26.1% less than the $1,760/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

The building offers a gym, on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment also comes with a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

698 N. E. 3rd St. Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 698 N. E. 3th St. Ave., is listed for $1,500/month for its 416 square feet.

The unit features a balcony and a walk-in closet; there’s also garage parking available. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

692 N.E. Second Ave.

Check out this studio apartment at 692 N.E. Second Ave., listed at $1,600/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

