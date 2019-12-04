WATCH LIVEHouse Judiciary Committee's First Impeachment Hearing
MIAMI (Hoodline) – According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,791, compared to a $1,775 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

500 N. E. 15th St.

Listed at $1,300/month, this 380-square-foot studio apartment, located at 500 N. E. 15th St., is 26.1% less than the $1,760/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

The building offers a gym, on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment also comes with a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

698 N. E. 3rd St. Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 698 N. E. 3th St. Ave., is listed for $1,500/month for its 416 square feet.

The unit features a balcony and a walk-in closet; there’s also garage parking available. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

692 N.E. Second Ave.

Check out this studio apartment at 692 N.E. Second Ave., listed at $1,600/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here’s the listing.)

