MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homeless man is in jail Wednesday morning after being accused of breaking into a Bank of America in Miami at around 2 a.m.

Miami police say they responded to a burglary in progress at the Bank of America in the 7700 block of W. Flagler Street early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Aaron Farrid, 25, used a rock to break the glass door and gain access to the bank.

Once inside, police say, Farrid used a screwdriver to pry open coin machines. When police arrived, they say they saw Farrid inside the bank lobby.

Authorities said he began to run when he was told to put his hands up.

Farrid subsequently fell to the ground in the parking lot while holding a large black bag with about $445. He also had a screwdriver and large rock in his possession, police said.

The arrest report says Farrid was taken into custody and transported to the police station where he confessed to the crime, post-Miranda rights.

Farrid faces burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

Bond is set at $10,000 for both charges.