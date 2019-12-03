HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is coming back to South Florida this weekend. President Trump will be the keynote speaker at the annual conference of the Israeli-American Council National Summit.
The Summit “brings together a diverse group of thousands of Israeli-Americans, Jewish Americans, and Israelis for critical dialogue, and inspiring sessions as part of an event that shapes the Jewish communal conversation, year after year,” according to the IAC website.
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a Trump supporter and mega donor to Republican candidates, is one of the council’s major supporters.
The summit takes place Dec. 5-8 at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood with Mr. Trump scheduled to deliver the keynote address on Saturday night Dec. 7.
Nearly 4,000 people from around the world are expected to attend.
The theme of the conference this year is “Israel, Together.”
Tickets for the President’s speech are $50 per person.
