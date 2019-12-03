Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trader Joe’s is recalling some of their fresh, refrigerated products in Florida and 29 other states due to possible listeria contamination.
The recall affects their Fuji Foods product line which includes fresh California Rolls, Spring Rolls, and noodle bowls.
Click Here for which products and SKU numbers are included in the recall.
No illnesses have been reported to date. Trader Joe’s said all of the products listed in the recall have been removed from store shelves.
If you have purchased any of these products with the specified date codes, please do not eat it. Instead, throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.
