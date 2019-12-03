MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A grieving mother and father, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney and the Miami Police Chief, are all asking for the public’s help after a 29-year-old community advocate with a promising future was gunned down in Little Haiti.

“My son was my youngest child,” said a tearful Raizha Chiesi. “He was my only son. He was my everything. I can’t believe this has happened. This is my worst nightmare. This is every parent’s nightmare. I still can’t believe this has happened to my son.”

Chiesi told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that her son Gonzalo Vizcardo “fought for human rights and people’s rights. He had a big heart as well. My son was a wonderful young person. He was loved by everyone.”

Chiesi spoke out at a news conference inside Miami Police headquarters where she was joined by Vizcardo’s father Uliese Vizcardo from Lima, Peru as well as Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Also in attendance, family friend Juan Cuba who said that Vizcardo “devoted his life to help people and fighting injustice. Now he deserves justice.”

Miami Police say Vizcardo had left a restaurant and may have planned to stop somewhere before going home in Little Haiti when he was shot just a few blocks away from his home at 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 at N.E. Miami Place and 55th Street. Police do not believe he was robbed. The motive is not clear. Police have no suspects and they are stumped.

Vizcardo had worked with the Democratic Party and was a former member of the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee. Friends described him as a kind-hearted intellectual who care deeply about politics and got in heated debates about politics and Florida history.

Ironically, his life was taken in a community he had worked so hard to help.

“Since he was 14 he fought for people’s rights,” said his father in Spanish. “He fought for the good of society. I feel very sad. I appreciate any help that anyone can give us.”

Chief Colina said he could not divulge what the investigation showed so far but he said, “What is clear is that someone observed something and they should come forward. Whether there was vehicle traffic or foot traffic, if anyone saw anything please come forward and help us solve this crime.”

Fernandez Rundle said, “Sometimes that little kernel of information can help us piece a puzzle together. If you just feel you have something useful, we need your help. This family is suffering.”

His mother added, “We would like to ask the public to please come forward and help the police know what happened.”

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $3,000.