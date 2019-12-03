



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation just a week away, the Miami Dolphins legend stopped by the studio to discuss just how honored he is to have an award named after him.

“When they first inducted me into the Dolphins Ring of Honor and my name went up in the stadium, I thought that was special. I thought that was the best thing since sliced bread. I had no chance for making the Hall of Fame,” he said. “But this honor here tops that. I means this is saying that I will always be remembered for the football accolades of what I did here in South Florida as a kid growing up, more so than once I became a Dolphin.”

Moore was born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

He later played at the University of Florida, where he was a star running back.

Moore was then drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974, where he made magic happen for 13 seasons.

One of the most magical moments was his touchdown catch against the 1985 Chicago Bears, which became the inspiration for the trophy’s pose.

“Well, when first asked of the polls I was like ‘that’s it.’ Because beating the bears that year, keeping the undefeated season record perfect and no one tying it meant a great deal,” he said. “Especially because I had a chance to play with all of those guys.”

RELATED: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists

And while football skills are most certainly at the heart of this award, Moore wants young players to also apply their abilities off the field as well.

“You’ve got this God-given ability, use it. But use it for more than just playing football. Educate yourself. You only play football for so long. And then whether you go to college and then play it in the pros, at some point, that ends,” he said. “But it’s the knowledge that you attain along the way that will help you the rest of your life.”

Join us for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation live from Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS4.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by Florida Power & Light