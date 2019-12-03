MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s was a chilly start across South Florida.
Some areas like Kendall and Pompano Beach dipped into the upper 40s while the rest of the area woke up in the low 50s. Even the Keys felt the chill with lows at 59 degrees in Marathon and 65 degrees in Key West.
This has definitely been a dramatic drop on the thermometer because temperatures across South Florida fell 15 to 20 degrees within 24 hours. Also, morning lows averaged 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
High pressure has now settled over the lower Mississippi Valley and so the wind flow is out of the northwest over the Sunshine State. We can expect lots of sunshine today and a consistent push of cooler air over the area. This will keep our afternoon temperature below the normal of 80°. So how cool will the afternoon be? Well, Tuesday’s forecast high is 68° despite all that sunshine.
The cooler air is here to stay for another few days. We can expect sunny skies and chilly mornings with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s through Friday. Then temperatures will bounce back to the low 80s for the weekend.
