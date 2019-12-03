



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is feeling a bit more crowded this week as the city hosts Miami Art Week 2019, Art Basel and all of those satellite shows and art installations that surround the global art event in South Florida.

Art Basel begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 8. at the Miami Beach Convention Center while Miami Art Week is already underway and also runs through Dec. 8.

“For the 18th consecutive year Miami Beach will be the center of the art world,” shared Mayor Dan Gelber. “Art enthusiasts will experience this international event in the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, and they will also have access to the various Public Art installations throughout our city.”

There are 269 galleries participating in Art Basel, and even more fairs, exhibits, and openings that make up Miami Art Week.

A few of the highlights include Wynwood Walls, known for the largest concentration of street art in the country. Wynwood Walls is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Art Africa Miami is celebrating its 9th year in Historic Overtown. It was created to showcase works from the best emerging and established artists from Africa and African heritage.

There’s also the city’s first Art in Public Places project called Order of Importance, by Argentinean conceptual artist Leandro Erlich. It features a traffic jam in the sand with 66 life-sized sculptures of cars and trucks in imaginary gridlock.

New this year, the city will be offering Art Week Ambassadors on Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at trolley stops located along Washington Avenue at 10 Street, 15 Street and 17 Street as well as on Collins Avenue and 46 Street.

These cultural guides will offer visitors and residents information on the various Art Week art fairs, insight to the exhibits and offerings in Miami Beach’s best cultural institutions, maps on how the Miami Beach Trolley can get them there quickly and comfortably, and fun facts and figures about Miami Beach.

Due to the high number of visitors, the city is encouraging people to use the free citywide Miami Beach Trolleys. The trolleys will run on their regular schedule, Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The Miami Beach Trolleys will conveniently stop for easy access to Miami Beach Art Week fairs as follows:

Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive

17 Street and Convention Center Drive (South Beach Loops A, B and Middle Beach Loop)

Washington Avenue and 18-19 Street (South Beach Loops A and B)

Aqua Art Miami, 1530 Collins Avenue

15 Street and Washington Avenue (South Beach Loops A and B)

Art Basel Cities, Collins Park West

Collins Avenue and 21-22 streets (South Beach Loops A, B, Middle Beach Loop and Collins Express)

Audemars Piguet Presents Sound Installation by Artist Jana Winderen, Collins Park East

Collins Avenue and 21-22 streets (South Beach Loops A, B, Middle Beach Loop and Collins Express)

The Bass, 2100 Collins Avenue

Collins Avenue and 21-22 streets (South Beach Loops A, B, Middle Beach Loop and Collins Express)

City of Miami Beach presents Order of Importance by Leonardo Erlich, Lincoln Road Beachfront

Washington Avenue and Lincoln Road to 17 Street (South Beach Loop A, Collins Express)

Design Miami, Northwest Corner of Meridian Avenue and 19 Street

17 Street and Convention Center Drive (South Beach Loop A, B, Middle Beach Loop)

19 Street and Meridian Avenue (Middle Beach Loop)

Washington Avenue and 17 Street (Collins Express)

Faena Festival, 3201 Collins Avenue – Beachfront between 32 and 36 streets

Indian Creek Drive and 33 Street (Middle Beach Loop)

Collins Avenue and 32 Street (Middle Beach Loop and Collins Express)

Ink Miami Art Fair, 1850 Collins Avenue

18 Street and Collins Avenue (Middle Beach Loop)

La Prairie, Wave Installation by Artist Pablo Valbuena, Collins Park Beachfront at 22 Street

Collins Avenue and 21-22 streets (South Beach Loops A, B, Middle Beach Loop and Collins Express)

PULSE Miami Beach, Indian Beach Park – 46 Street and Collins Avenue

4225 to 4500 blocks of Collins Avenue

Scope Art Fair, Ocean Drive – Beachfront between 8 and 10 streets

9 Street and Washington Avenue (South Beach Loops A and B)

SoundScape Park- 400 17 Street

Washington Avenue and 17 Street (South Beach Loop A and Collins Express)

Untitled Art Fair, Ocean Drive – Beachfront between 11 and 12 streets

11 Street and Washington Avenue (South Beach Loops A and B)

For a full list of routes, visit www.MiamiBeachTrolley.com or download the free Miami Beach eGov app to track the trolley in real-time.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for the city’s traffic text messages by texting MBTraffic to 888777 to be advised of major traffic events and seek alternate routes, if necessary.