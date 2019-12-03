Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who broke into a Family Dollar store early Tuesday morning was taken to the hospital after he fell off the roof.
Just before 4:30 a.m., police received word of a burglary at the store at 1085 NW 36th Street. Arriving officers set up a perimeter.
As they were doing so, a man in his 50s, who had broken into the store through the roof, fell off it, according to Miami police Officer Mike Vega.
The injured man was taken into custody and then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.
