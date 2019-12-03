WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami) – A Florida undercover drug trafficking investigation resulted in seven arrests in three states and the seizure of more than 130 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine.
“When you break down, when you cut it and break it down, as it’s passed down through the sell process to the street user, what the street user is paying for this. It is approximately $4.6 million worth of meth after it’s cut or stomped on and passed down and sold at the street level. The heroin street value is approximately $4.9 million when you look at 30 dollars a hit on the street. All of this operation represents $9.5 million,” said Polk Co. Sheriff Grady Judd.
Officers say the drugs were being moved mostly by illegal immigrants.
One of those arrested has since been released, the others remain in custody.
