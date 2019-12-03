Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody after a hit and run crash involving a scooter on Miami Beach.
It happened early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 23rd street.
Police say Eduardo Galego hit a couple on a scooter then parked his car in a nearby lot and took off on foot.
After canvassing the area, officers spotted Galego and arrested him. He’s been charged with one count of fleeing the scene of an accident.
The couple was treated and is expected to be okay.
You must log in to post a comment.