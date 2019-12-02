FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Miami International and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airports are warning travelers to check their flight status for delays and cancellations as winter weather is taking over parts of the U.S. Monday.
Shortly before noon, there were 49 flight delays and 10 cancellations at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and 30 flight delays and 2 cancellations at MIA.
Travelers should check their flight status with their individual airlines and keep an eye on the weather throughout the day.
- Click here to check flight delay information at FLL
- Click here to check flight delay information at MIA
- Click here to check flight delay information from the FAA
Winter storm alerts stretched across 15 states Monday morning.
The bad weather forced the cancellation of more than 800 flights on Sunday, the busiest day for Thanksgiving travel, and Monday around noon, there were already more than 2,000 delays reported into or out of the U.S. and more than 1,000 cancellations. More than 400 other U.S. flights were already delayed.
Airports of concern Monday are Boston and Hartford, Connecticut’s Bradley and New York City’s three major airports.
