MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Those brand new toll express lanes on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway could soon be a thing of the past.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports that state representatives Rep. Bryan Avila and Sen. Manny Díaz Jr. will introduce matching bills on Monday that would eliminate tolls and allow anyone to travel in the express lanes for free.
Avila, who represents parts of Miami and Hialeah, called the express lanes “disastrous for our community,” according to the Herald.
“Our residents have experienced more congestion than ever and significant delays in their daily commutes,” Avila said in a statement. “Our community deserves transportation solutions, not more obstacles.”
The bill would also ban the state from ever placing tolls on the highway.
The legislative session starts on January 14, 2020, but bills are being heard in committee now. If passed, it would take effect on July 1st, 2020.
