MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of year between Thanksgiving and Christmas when you’re done with the leftovers but not with layovers.

Travelers strolled through a busy Miami International Airport on Sunday, one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.

Priamo Lozada was headed back to Baltimore when CBS4 caught up with him.

“I’m going back to the cold weather right now,” he said.

Fearful Sam Peck who was about to brave the cold in Alabama.

“I’m not excited it’s 50 degrees and it’s so nice right here so I’ll be missing it,” she said.

Both are used to long lines and overbooked flights so they came extra early.

Early arrival is a big part of holiday travel.

Here are a few other traveling tips listed on the airport’s social media: Check-in online, wear socks and easy to remove shoes, and you might want to consider using a taxi ride app service, public transportation, or good old mom and dad.

“I thought this was the busiest travel day so I’m happily surprised,” said Peck.

Another big tip is to travel smart. Download the MIA official app to help you keep track of your flight information.