



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida high-speed Brightline train, soon to become Virgin Trains USA, has become more than just a way to get around, it is now a piece of art.

Monday morning, a train wrapped with iconic images from artist Keith Haring was unveiled ahead of Miami Art Week. It is a partnership between Brightline and Miami’s new Rubell Museum in Allapattah.

Additional Haring imagery is on display at the West Palm Beach Brightline station.

All Brightline customers will receive free admission to the Museum by redeeming a special Brightline ticket illustrated with Haring’s artwork.

The museum will open on December 4.

Presenting his work in Brightline trains and stations marks a return to Haring’s artistic origins, as he created thousands of drawings in New York subway stations in the early 1980s. Haring enjoyed creating his work in public spaces because it was accessible to everyone.

The Rubell Museum, originally in Wynwood for 26 years, is being moved to Allapattah to bring it closer to downtown Miami and more easily reached by public transportation.

The museum’s inaugural presentation will feature 300 works by 100 artists.

Many of the pieces are early acquisitions of Haring’s work.

The Rubell Museum is located at 1100 NW 23 Street in Miami.