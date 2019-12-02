MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold blast is arriving in South Florida Monday and we will start to feel the chill change as early as Monday evening.

A much anticipated cold front will arrive late Monday morning over Broward and clear out by 2 pm. So before the front arrives winds are southwesterly which is helping to quickly warm the temperature up to the low 80s.

As the front passes through South Florida, we can expect a few fast-moving showers and a gusty breeze. That cool breeze will turn from the southwest to the northwest and drive in the colder air mass. Temperatures will fall into the 60s later Monday evening then dip into the 50s and 40s by Tuesday morning.

So how low will the temperature go? For coastal cities, expect the low 50s and for the west and inland cities expect the 40s.

It will stay cool all day Tuesday despite the sunshine that’s expected with a forecast high temperature of 68° for Miami. This is enough of a cool down to say “bundle up, South Florida!”

Not only on Tuesday, but we will continue to rock the sweaters and boots in South Florida the next few mornings because this chilly air is sticking around through the end of the work week.

Through at least Thursday, morning lows will be in the 50s and the afternoon temperatures will remain in the 70s with sunshine each day.

This cold front is associated with the same winter storm that has caused major travel interruptions and delays in the Midwest and Northeast over the holiday weekend. More snow is expected for the Northeast today through tomorrow.