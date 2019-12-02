MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking a minor, producing child pornography and witness tampering.
Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Jason Gatlin coerced a 17-year-old girl into prostitution, enticing her with drugs and money.
The victim was allegedly held for days in motel rooms in the Keys before being beaten and left at a gas station because “Gatlin felt that victim was not living up to his rules.”
While under arrest, federal prosecutors say Gatlin began bribing the victim into committing perjury.
According to prosecutors, the victim stayed with Gatlin’s relative for a short time before they drove her to a “defense attorney’s office for her to recant in a sworn statement.”
If you suspect human trafficking or need resources for victims, please call 1-888-373-7888, text “BeFree” (233733) or live chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org. All three ways of communication, which can be done anonymously, are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
