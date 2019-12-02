Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A generous gift is on the way to the people of the hurricane-devastated Bahamas.
Hurricane Dorian basically destroyed everything at the volunteer fire-rescue station in Marsh Harbour.
Well, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is giving Marsh Harbour a working fire truck it was planning to auction.
SEACOR Island Lines of Dania Beach will ship the truck to the island entirely for free.
Marsh Harbour Fire Rescue gets the keys Tuesday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.