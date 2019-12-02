  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Get ready to bundle up. Chilly temperatures are streaming into South Florida leading Broward County to declare a Cold Weather Emergency.

Temperatures are forecast to dip as low as the upper 40’s in some parts of inland Broward.

The Cold Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:30 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Homeless persons are being asked to spend the night in special cold night shelters.

They should report to  the following locations no later than 6:30 p.m. on Monday for transportation.

  • Pompano Beach
    Northeast Transit Center, Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.
    (Pickup Location Only)

 

  • Fort Lauderdale
    Salvation Army
    1445 West Broward Blvd.
    (Shelter and Pickup Location)

 

  • Hollywood
    Broward Outreach Center
    2056 Scott St.
    (Shelter Location)

If you have questions or need additional information on the Homeless plan for your area, contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.

