BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Get ready to bundle up. Chilly temperatures are streaming into South Florida leading Broward County to declare a Cold Weather Emergency.
Temperatures are forecast to dip as low as the upper 40’s in some parts of inland Broward.
The Cold Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:30 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Homeless persons are being asked to spend the night in special cold night shelters.
They should report to the following locations no later than 6:30 p.m. on Monday for transportation.
- Pompano Beach
Northeast Transit Center, Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.
(Pickup Location Only)
- Fort Lauderdale
Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
- Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott St.
(Shelter Location)
If you have questions or need additional information on the Homeless plan for your area, contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.
