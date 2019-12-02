



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – There’s a warning from police this holiday season following a busy weekend of shopping online. Authorities don’t want you to spend time buying something you’ll never get.

On Monday, Boynton Beach police officers released doorbell video showing a thief taking a package from a home. She later dropped it in the bushes when someone yelled out to stop her.

An Amazon driver told police she saw it all and knew she was being followed.

Miramar police officers say cameras help but they’re not enough.

“They can be a deterrent but the best advice we can give is to have the package delivered to a location where someone will be there,” Tania Rues said.

Rues is the spokesperson for Miramar police. She told us officers are in riding around in marker and unmarked cars, especially this time of year. It’s an effort to avoid people stealing packages. Rues gave us options to pass along to people to help avoid the frustration.

“An Amazon hub locker, if you’re ordering from a retailer, try to pick it up at the store, if available. Have packages delivered to your work (or) to a neighbor who’s home,” Rues said.

Alarms.org, which monitors crimes at homes, ranks Florida as leading the nation with the most number of problems during the holiday season.

Last week, Coral Gables officers showed us how they’re being proactive. On top of patrolling the streets, of an officer spots a package, they’ll hide it and then alert the homeowner.

Adobe Analytics keeps track of online sales and expects $2.4 billion in purchases this year. That’s a near 20 percent increase compared to last year. A bulk of the sales are during the “golden hours” from 10 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

That means a lot of deliveries are on the way. That also means crooks may be watching.

“It happens everywhere – big cities, small communities. We’ve seen it far too often,” Rues said.

Tuesday, has been coined “Giving Tuesday.” For those looking to participate, the state has a website to make sure a charity is legal and you can also see how much money goes to the administration. Visit FloridaConsumerHelp.com or call 1-800-HELP-FLA.