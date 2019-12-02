MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Dealing with intense traffic congestion is something all South Floridians are accustomed to, but now there is a different kind of traffic jam, in the sand, and it is here just in time for Miami Art Week.
Argentinian Artist Leandro Erlich unveiled his temporary installation, “Order of Importance” on Miami Beach.
The unique installation features a 21st century traffic jam as 66 life-sized sculptures of cars and trucks lined up in an imaginary standstill. The sand replicas, frozen in time, symbolize a harsh and rigid modernity that is at odds with natural and porous material from which they are made.
Looks just like any major South Florida highway at 5:00 p.m.
This is the largest work created by Erlich and will be on display now through Dec. 15.
It is also Miami Beach’s first-ever temporary public art project.
The sand sculptures will be left to slowly degrade throughout the duration of the 15-day exhibition.
