



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many people forget about small and local businesses here in South Florida. But as CBS4’s Frances Wang found out, “Small Business Saturday” was a big day for many of them.

In a neighborhood known for its colorful and eclectic art, Saturday was all about supporting the shops of Wynwood.

“Don’t be shy, try some pie,” Paloma Machado-McGowan likes to say.

“What we do is specialize in three-inch mini pies,” explained Machado-McGowan, the CEO and cofounder of Pink Pies. “One of a kind in Miami and even in the U.S.”

To bring awareness to Small Business Saturday, Machado-McGowan made pies just for the “Shop Small” event.

Just down the street, you’ll find a different type of dessert.

Dasher & Crank offers unique flavors of ice creams. It really stays local, collaborating with Miami artists, bakers and chocolate makers.

“We work tirelessly to make the most delicious ice cream to spread happiness in our community,” said founder Daniel Levine. “People can really taste the love that goes into it.”

And your sweet treat may taste a little sweeter to know that around 67 cents of every dollar spent stays in local.

“Without those local customers businesses can’t grow and the local economy can’t grow,” said Machado-Mcgowan. “So every dollar that is spent within the community, part of it will stay within that community and will it help it grow and be a better place for everybody.”