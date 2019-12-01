MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another round of cruise ships returned back to PortMiami Saturday. And with it, another round of passengers learned that they were the victims of car burglaries.
“We just came back from a cruise, a seven day cruise, and when we got to where the car was being parked we noticed that there was glass breakage in our vehicles,” said Samira Ortiz. “Lots of stuff coming out from the doors and outside the car.”
On Thursday, officers responded to similar break-in calls in that same parking garage on 35 SW 1st Street.
Most of the vehicles had their passenger side windows shattered.
Some owners said thieves stole personal belongings, but others said nothing was taken.
Police said they’re still investigating.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
