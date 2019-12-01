Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you use those brand new toll express lanes on the Palmetto Expressway? Well, they soon could become a thing of the past.
A pair of bills proposed by Miami lawmakers would eliminate the new express lanes.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the legislation will be introduced by Rep. Bryan Avila and Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. on Monday.
In a statement, Avila said, in part:
“Our residents have experienced more congestion than ever and significant delays in their daily commutes… Our community deserves transportation solutions, not more obstacles.”
In addition to that, the legislation would also ban the state from ever placing tolls on the highway.
