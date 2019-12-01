Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Mercedes-Benz were destroyed after a fire at a dealership in Miami Gardens.
The blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Five cars were destroyed and several others are damaged.
Officials have not said what caused it yet.
Arson investigators from the Miami Gardens Police Department are looking into it.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
