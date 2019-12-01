Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hialeah appeared in court Saturday.
Leandro Leon Perez, 32, is facing DUI manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.
Court documents say Perez was driving near E 9th Street and 1st Avenue Friday morning when he slammed into an SUV.
Police say that SUV caught fire, trapping its 73-year-old driver inside.
Two other people were airlifted to the hospital. No word on how they’re doing.
As for Perez, he’s being held on $35,000 bond.
