HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hialeah appeared in court Saturday.

Leandro Leon Perez, 32, is facing DUI manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.

Court documents say Perez was driving near E 9th Street and 1st Avenue Friday morning when he slammed into an SUV.

Police say that SUV caught fire, trapping its 73-year-old driver inside.

Two other people were airlifted to the hospital. No word on how they’re doing.

As for Perez, he’s being held on $35,000 bond.

