



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Troopers are still working to learn why a driver was going the wrong way on busy I-95 in Broward.

Cellphone video was posted on Snapchat showing the aftermath of a deadly wrong-way crash on the interstate near Griffin Road early Saturday morning.

Because of that crash, there was a sea of headlights and northbound lane closures. The deadly wrong-way crash involved four cars.

A closer look showed an overturned heavily damaged grey Kia. Just behind it was a damaged white car. Both took up two lanes on the interstate.

Feet away, investigators had flashlights and were looking at a third car involved. Not far from that one, the fourth car was off on the shoulder.

Troopers say a 29-year-old driver in the grey Kia was traveling south in the northbound lanes. That’s when the driver crashed into three other cars. It’s still unclear if alcohol was a factor.

Troopers say six other people were involved. Four of whom were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

State transportation leaders say if you see someone going the wrong way, immediately slow down and pull off the roadway. Officials say they will usually try to alert drivers with the overhead message boards.

Latest numbers from the state department of motor and safety vehicles show 104 wrong way crashes in Broward in 2015. Seven of those were deadly.

Miami-Dade saw 160 and seven were also deadly.

Officials recorded most wrong way crashes happening at night.

Troopers have not released the name of the driver but we do know that driver lived in Plantation.

CBS4 news is working to learn if the four others, who were hurt, have been released.