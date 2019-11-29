MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Black Friday got off to a cool, crisp start with the mid to upper 60s across South Florida courtesy of a weak cold front that moved in on Thanksgiving.
Friday will not be as warm as Thursday with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is in control. The breeze will build out of the northeast 10 to 15 miles per hour. There’s a slight risk of rip currents, but that risk will likely increase this weekend.
Friday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.
Saturday we’ll see more of the same with pleasant sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s. A bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
It will be even warmer on Monday with highs close to the mid-80s and the chance for some showers ahead of a strong cold front. Monday night into Tuesday morning our lows will fall to the 50s. Highs will be much cooler in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.