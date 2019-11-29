Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami bound American Airlines flight from Pensacola was forced to return to the airport after a woman demanding a larger seat faked a medical condition.
A Pensacola police spokesman says the plane was evacuated when the woman refused to deplane. Authorities and the plane’s pilot eventually succeeded in talking the woman off the plane.
Police say the woman was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold a person who could pose a threat to themselves or others.
The flight turned around shortly after takeoff, and there were no injuries.
The carrier’s website says the flight resumed its journey to Miami at about 7:30 a.m.
