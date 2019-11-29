TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was shot by police when he pointed a gun at officers on Thanksgiving has died.
The Tampa Police Department says 30-year-old Derrick Everett died at a hospital.
Officers were called to a home Thursday because a man and woman were arguing. Witnesses reported that the man had a weapon.
When they arrived, they found Everett and a woman in the shed. Everett was holding a handgun. He was ordered to drop the gun, but he pointed the gun at the woman. One officer fired at him, then he pointed the gun at the officers. Both officers fired their weapons.
Neither officer was injured. Both were placed on administrative leave, which the department said is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
