HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man involved in a scuffle that was caught on camera.
It happened in front of a store in the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard on November 22nd.
Surveillance video shows two men fighting. At one point, one of the men gets his opponent in a headlock and then slams him into the store’s front door. The man then rips off his shirt and slams his knee into the other man’s head. He then punches him before storming off.
Hollywood police described the man they are looking for as a “Latin male, heavy set with multiple tattoos, including a large skull on his abdomen and a portrait on his right forearm.”
When caught, he’ll face an aggravated battery charge.
