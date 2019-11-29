MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Navy veteran Lieutenant and cancer survivor Daryl Edwards.

Lieutenant Edwards enlisted in the Navy in 1980 and served until 1995 where he worked his way up in the ranks.

He says his first job was sweeping the deck, then moved to an administrative position and later was promoted to master arms aboard the U.S.S. Detroit.

He ended up in Lebanon during the Lebanon Civil War where he was buried in a building that was blown up. He was rescued three days later.

Lieutenant Edwards received a medal for surviving, but little did he know years later he would battle the biggest fight of his life.

“I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer seven years ago. I am a seven-year survivor. I was referred to the University of Miami. They were amazing. When I was going through my cancer treatment I felt like royalty. What I’m most proud of is helping other individuals just make it through whatever we are going through,” he said.

Lieutenant Edwards was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood and waved at the fan-filled arena as they also stood up to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you United States Navy Veteran Lieutenant and cancer survivor Daryl Edwards for your service and dedication to our country.