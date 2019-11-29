  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — For the second time in a month, a Florida man has been arrested after he reportedly tried to bring a gun on an airplane.

TSA officials say the unidentified man was arrested at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Thursday after he was caught at a checkpoint with a loaded gun in his luggage.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted a picture of the gun and bullets. She said the same man was caught 21 days ago with a different loaded gun at another airport in upstate New York.

In both incidents, officials said the man claimed he didn’t know he had a loaded gun with him.

