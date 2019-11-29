Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police have arrested a man in a Friday morning fatal hit-and-run which killed an elderly woman and injured two others.
Police say it happened at the intersection of East 1s Avenue and 9th Street at around 1 a.m.
Authorities arrested Leandro Leon Perez, 32 and he has been charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Police said one woman, 73, died on scene and two other women had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
