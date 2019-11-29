MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready, set, shop.
Thousands of South Floridians were up early to make an early morning beeline to stores and malls for some Black Friday shopping.
Some stores got an early start, opening on Thanksgiving itself. That’s when shoppers took advantage of early doorbuster deals.
“Usually on Thursday, the stores are closed. We were shocked to find they were actually open today on Thanksgiving. Usually, we just sit in a hotel and wait for Black Friday but today we were able to come out and shop,” said a shopper at the Dadeland Mall.
Eulamae Francis came over from the Bahamas to buy appliances that she lost in Hurricane Dorian.
“It’s the best time now to refurbish my home, replenish all the stuff that I lost,” she said.
The National Retail Federation predicts $731 billion will be spent on shopping between November and December. E-marketer puts those numbers even higher, they’re forecasting this will be the first-ever trillion-dollar holiday shopping season.
