MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As soon as the Thanksgiving meal is done, shoppers all over the country will be getting ready to score some deals on Black Friday. So what time will stores open here in South Florida?
All of the major retailers will open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day this year, with JCPenney opening the earliest and Old Navy staying open the longest.
Walmart will open at 6 pm Thursday.
Target will open at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, stay open until 1:00 a.m. Then, it’ll re-open to shoppers at 7:00 a.m. Black Friday.
JCPenney will open at 2:00 p.m.
Old Navy will open at 3:00 p.m. Thanksgiving and not close until 11:00 p.m. on Black Friday.
Sears, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Bed Bath and Beyond, will all open at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
Here is a list of stores that are closed on Thanksgiving:
- AC Moore
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
The stores that will open are:
- Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
- CVS
- DSW
- GameStop (opens at 3 p.m.)
- JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Kmart
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)
- Mattress Firm (not all locations)
- Meijer
- New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)
- Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)
- Rite-Aid
- Sears (open at 6 p.m.)
- Target (opening at 5 p.m Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday, re-opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday)
- Walgreens
- Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)
