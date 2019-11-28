



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The dinners are done and the leftovers are packed away. That just leaves one Thanksgiving tradition left… Black Friday shopping! People all around South Florida are already hitting their favorite spots hoping to score one of those doorbuster deals.

Shoppers at a Southwest Miami-Dade Target were greeted with a round of applause Thursday evening. Dozens filled their carts with door buster deals on electronics. They used Thanksgiving Day as the official start of holiday shopping.

Mayra Molina is thankful she was in good company.

“It’s smooth sailing. Everybody is professional. The way it should be on Thanksgiving,” Molina said.

Those Target shoppers waited in long lines before the doors opened along Bird Road near the 826 Palmetto Expressway. Yards away, the line at Best Buy wrapped around the building.

At Dolphin Mall, which was open for most of the day, families packed stores ahead of black Friday.

In Broward, a Sunrise BrandsMart opened Thanksgiving morning. Two people there traveled from the Bahamas.

“It is the best time now to replenish my home to refurbish all of the stuff that I lost,” Eulamae Francis said.

Francis is on the hunt for appliances. She has been saving money since Hurricane Dorian damaged her home in September. Francis brought her friend to help.

“We were shocked to find out they were actually opened today on Thanksgiving,” Marcia Stuart said.

Other shoppers were in BrandsMart for TVs, gaming consoles, and other deals. The cheaper prices are popular this time of year.

But Adobe Advertising Cloud is expecting a near 30 percent discount December 27th for electronics. Usually retailers are eager to make room for new products and of course, some say it’s risky to wait.

As for Molina, her daughter or Santa still have time to gather gifts for other than electronics.

“If my daughter’s going to listen, mamma wants a coach bag,” she said.

It’s expected to be busy for the next few weeks. EMarketer is forecasting this will be the first ever trillion-dollar holiday shopping season.