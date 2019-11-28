  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting with very little details Thursday night.

According to police, Northside District officers responded to reports of a shooting at NW 31 Avenue and NW 44 Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The Maimi-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau will be leading the investigation.

The name or age of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

