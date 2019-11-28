Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Estefans put down the mic and instruments and picked up a plate and serving spoon this Thanksgiving.
Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s 12th annual “Feed A Friend” provided Thanksgiving meals to Miami people in need.
Aside from traditional American dishes, the couple didn’t forget to also serve some Cuban classics.
Emilio talked about the importance of this day to him and his wife.
“We bring people together. Thanksgiving is bringing and doing and making someone else happy and giving something back to the community,” he said.
While the adults got to enjoy the live music and dancing, kids got a glimpse into Christmas with a special visit from Santa Claus and a gingerbread bounce house.
