Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods continued to sell multiple products after they were recalled.
The CPSC said the three stores sold 19 different recalled products that were recalled between 2014-2019, including several rocking sleepers that were recalled after infants died.
Other recalled products include portable speakers, drawer knobs, chairs, barstools and more.
For a full list of the recalled products and for information on how to get a refund, replacement or repair, click here.
Anyone who purchased a recalled product should stop using it immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.