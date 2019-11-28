MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A parking garage in downtown Miami became a target for thieves who broke into dozens of vehicles.

The owners of the vehicles, many of whom were on a cruise, returned to the 4th floor of the garage on 35 SW 1st Street Thursday morning and discovered the damage.

“Our car up there just got broken into,” said Marquise Charles.

It’s certainly not the way these cruise ship passengers wanted to end their vacations. The garage is used for long term parking and a shuttle takes the passengers to PortMiami.

There were 21 vehicles broken into and in one of them, a gun was taken, according to the owner.

“I bought it for her a year ago and I would like to have it back,” said Michael Davis from Central Florida.

“The owner is being a jerk,” said Kathy Davis. “And he’s not wanting to work with anybody and he said to claim it on our insurance.”

Most of the vehicles had their passenger side windows shattered. Some owners said personal belongings were stolen, but some people said nothing was missing.

Police crime scene technicians are on the scene investigating.